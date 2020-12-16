Weather Wednesday: Weather inspires popular needle art

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When talking about blankets and scarves, the thought of winter cold and snow come to mind. However, there is a blanket that has crafters excited about the weather. Temperatures blankets are popular on crafting sites and easy for any crafter to make.

What is the temperature blanket? It is a blanket made using recorded temperatures for a specific location in an entire year. Each row represents a certain temperature and gives an overview of what that year’s weather was like.

Blankets like this can be called proxy records. A proxy record is an item that serves as an alternative source for weather information. Other examples of proxy records are tree rings, ice glacier layers, or even a social media post raving about unseasonably warm weather. These items allow scientists to look back and see if there was a heatwave, cold spell, or seasonal conditions.

Blankets can also be made for cloud cover. Though they are more difficult as few sensors measuring sunshine exist across the country. Also, clouds can roll in midday taking the warm sunshine away.

If you are interested in making a temperature blanket, there are plenty of options. Even scarves can be made instead of a blanket. Items can be crocheted or knitted with any stitch style and size. The color legend can also be determined by the crafter. There are no rules.

Since many blankets are made recording high temperatures, keeping a record of the daily high temperature is helpful. We have a printable sheet to record the weather here with current and previous day’s data available from the National Weather Service.

Ideas for temperature ranges can be found here, or if you are looking for the pattern to the blanket seen on-air, click here.