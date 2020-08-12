Weather Wednesday: What is a derecho?

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – What might seem like a powerful thunderstorm can be more than thunder and lightning bolts. With damaging winds and plenty of miles, a thunderstorm can turn into what meteorologists call a derecho.

Derechos must meet certain criteria of traveling at least 250 miles, wind speeds of 58mph or more, and be a long-lived storm. Damaging winds are what derechos are known for.

On August 10, 2020 a derecho formed in the Central Plains and traveled to Michigan before weakening. Roofs were torn off buildings, cars and semi-trucks were flipped, trees knocked down and power outages blanketed locations in Iowa and Illinois.

Check out the video above for the science behind a derecho.