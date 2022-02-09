LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unlike most locations in the U.S., meteorologists in Michigan need to think about the chance for lake effect snow during the wintertime.

So, what exactly is lake effect snow?

Lake effect snow is a type of precipitation that can occur at any point during the winter season if the right conditions are met.

In order for lake effect snow to occur, we need three things: a lake, cool and dry and relatively warm lake waters below.

Since the lake is warmer it is going to slowly warm that cold and dry airmass blowing over it, then rising into the atmosphere.

Once it gets high enough, the air will once again cool and condense into cloud cover and will being to produce snow as it moves further across the lake and eventually over land, filling the area with snow.

For meteorologists, there are several different factors to think of when it comes to determining how much snow these lakes affect showers will produce.

There are a few factors that influence how lake effect snow is formed.

First, the distance that the cool air will travel over the warm lakes- also referred to as fetch.

Second, the longer the distance, the more time the cloud is suspended over the lake, meaning it has more moisture and the ability to produce more snow for a longer period in a certain location.

And finally, meteorologists have to think about just how cold that air is relative to the water temperatures.

On average, the air needs to be nearly 25 degrees cooler than the lakes, meaning that the cooler the air temperature and the stronger the winds that we see over the lake will create the perfect conditions for more snow.

The process of lake effect snow doesn’t last for long, as it ends once the lake begins to freeze over.

Currently, Lake Michigan’s ice concentration sits just above 17%, which is fairly below average for what Michigan normally sees this time of year.

Normally, the lake’s ice concentration will peak in early March, so until then, you may want to consider the possibility of lake effect snow in the area.