LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — What can we expect from the upcoming spring season here in Michigan?

According to 6 News’ Meteorologist Kendall Wilson, the outlook for the Meteorological Spring (March, April, and May) is above-average temperatures this season.

The high temperatures don’t just apply to Michigan, as a warmer climate is expected for most of the United States.

The outlook for warmer temperatures does not come as a surprise, as we have seen our average Spring temperature rise by 2.3 degrees since 1970.

In addition to the temperature increase, there is an estimated eight more days with above-average temperatures for the season.

As for precipitation in Michigan, there is a slightly better chance of more precipitation than what normally come to the Great Lakes State.

The question on everyone’s mind right now is “are we done with the snow?”

On average, the latest snowfall for the Lansing area is April 10, and last year Lansing saw snow as late as April 1 with only 0.2 inches recorded then.

Fun fact: the latest snowfall ever recorded was back on May 18t, 1915.

While Michigan is on track to see warmer temperatures this spring, the chance of snow is not entirely out of the window just quite yet.