Weather Wednesday: What’s causing the ‘tint’ in the sky?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You may have noticed the strange “tint” in the sky over the last few days. What exactly is causing it?

Wildfires in Canada have been raging over the last week. As a result, the jet stream pushes the smoke down to the Southeast end of the Great Lakes region. These hazy milky skies during the day make the sky colorful.

The reason why sunsets are so red is that while they’re already red to begin with is longer light wavelengths, but the wildfires are increasing the existing redness.