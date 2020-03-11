Weather Wednesday: Why bridges and overpasses freeze first

There are plenty of signs along the side of the road to help travelers get to their destination safely. One sign that does not always come into action all year is yellow, diamond shaped, and says “Bridge Ices Before Road.”

Local meteorologists will say bridges or overpasses may be icy, and that is when temperatures fall below the freezing point with rain or snow. If a bridge or overpasses is icy, why isn’t the rest of the road also affected?

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips is here for you with why an overpass or bridge can ice up first.