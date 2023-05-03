LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have been stuck in this pattern of very gloomy, cold and wet weather for what seems like a while now.

The reason for all of this is that we are under the influence of weather pattern that is known as omega block.

Before we dive into exactly what that is, we need to take a look at our current set-up.

We have a ridge of high pressure sitting over the middle portion of the country, and an area of high pressure is sandwiched between two low pressure systems.

When we look at the pattern that the jet stream is taking around these systems, you can see that it almost looks like an upside-down horseshoe — creating a very similar appearance to the Greek letter omega. This is where we get the name Omega Block.

What type of weather results from this upper air pattern?

For areas that are under this ridge of high pressure, they are currently seeing some very warm and dry conditions. But areas in the Midwest, Northeast, and the West Coast of the country are dealing with the same conditions we have seen for the past few days.

Gloomy, cold and very wet weather.

Since the two low pressure systems are cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream, this particular pattern can stay in place for a while.

But most of our models are indicating that as we move towards the later portion of the work week and especially into the weekend, this pattern is going to shift — meaning that we have the chance of finally seeing less rain, more sunshine and some warmer temperatures.