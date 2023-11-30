LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan has already seen its fair share of wintry weather. As the seasons progress, we will see snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. But what are the differences between all these winter weather precipitation types?

The temperatures of both the air and the ground determine what type of precipitation we see fall from the sky. During the winter, most, if not all precipitation starts out as snow. What makes it different is the change in temperature as falls from the clouds to the ground.

Let’s start out with rain as it is the simplest to explain. Yes, there is a tiny layer of cold air that allows the precipitation to start out as snow. However, the surface is warmer and allows the snow to melt and fall as rain.

Snow forms when the air is below 32 degrees from the surface all the way up to the clouds. Snowflakes are collections of ice crystals, needs freezing temperatures to form and below-freezing temperatures to remain snow all the way to the ground. If the temperature is slightly above freezing right above the ground, it can still fall as snow as there is not enough melting to see a big enough difference.

Freezing rain occurs when snowflakes that have formed in the clouds fall through a warm patch of air allowing the flakes to melt into raindrops before hitting another low small area of colder air. That pocket of colder air allows raindrops to freeze on contact, whether that’s trees, cars or even roads it causes a glaze of ice making for some slick conditions.

Sleet happens when snowflakes fall through a thin layer of warm air. The snowflakes partially melt and then re-freeze when they hit another batch of cold air. That causes the slushy precipitation to freeze again before hitting the ground. Remember, sleet has a beat, meaning it seems to bounce off surfaces.

Whether it’s rain, snow, sleet or freezing rain, each can have its own impact on the roadways, just understanding the basics can help you be prepared for whatever mother nature throws at us this winter season.