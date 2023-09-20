LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Atlantic hurricane season has passed its peak, but what’s in store for the rest of the year?

Even in the second half of the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics can be quite active for the United States. Meteorologist Kendall Wilson breaks it down for this week’s Weather Wednesday.

September is usually the busiest month for the Atlantic hurricane season, with the climatological peak of activity on Sept. 10. Typically, in this month, we see nearly 30% of a season’s named storms. That includes 40% of the year’s hurricanes and a little more than 60% of the major hurricanes in a particular year.

Now that we are wrapping up the month of September, and officially in the second half of the Atlantic hurricane season, where do we go from here?

Turns out there is a second climatological peak of activity we need to keep in mind, this one is typically around mid-October. So, October is still an active month.

October ranks the third most active — following September and August — with an average of two named storms occurring a season, one of which could potentially achieve hurricane status.

At this point in time, we start to cool off our sea surface temperatures in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and increase the wind shear. Tropical development off the coast of Africa becomes more unlikely.

We now have to turn our attention to tropical systems developing in the eastern portion of the Atlantic, including the Western Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Any storms forming in this region could still potentially make landfall on the East Coast and Gulf Coast, but it doesn’t always happen.

Statistics from the National Hurricane Center show there were only 19 landfalls recorded for the U.S. between 1950 and 2021, with the most recent ones being Michael in 2018 and Delta and Zeta in 2020.

Keep in mind, even with that second peak of activity in the next month here, the season is slowly beginning to wind down. The official end of the Atlantic hurricane season comes on Nov. 30.