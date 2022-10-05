LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.”

According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost.

Now, for areas in the northern portion of the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, the average freeze is normally right around September16-30.

But for mid-Michiganders, the average freeze occurs right around October 1-15.

Lansing locals normally see these conditions right around October 4. (At least that’s the average date for the first freeze of the year.)

The earliest that freeze ever in Lansing was right back on September 13, 1964.

Lansing has seen frost advisories in the area such as this past Monday morning, but it was shy of the criteria that are considered for a freeze.

Temperatures will continue to fall closer and closer to that dreaded freezing mark as the year progresses.

What to know more? Watch the video in the player above.