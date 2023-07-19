LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s so much to enjoy about Michigan summers — going to the lakes, parks and just simply soaking up the sun.

But there’s one common pest we all have to deal with: those pesky, annoying mosquitoes.

If you’ve been spending a lot of time outside this summer, you have probably noticed the comparative lack of mosquitoes in the area.

Mosquito behavior can depend on a number of weather-related factors.

Michigan State University entomologist Howard Russell says we can thank the abnormally dry conditions for the below-average start to this year’s mosquito season.

“In terms of acute effect, temperature is just one factor that influences mosquito population. The biggest one so far this year, as well as last year, has been rainfall,” said Russell. “Of course, it depends on your location and how close you are to stagnant sitting water where mosquito larvae develop.”

Thanks to the severe lack of rainfall in the area, we don’t have any standing water available for mosquito larvae to develop.

“It takes about three inches of water and that has to come from a real abrupt storm that results in standing water that will be around for a week or 10 days. Normally it’s a week to 10 days that you start to see the mosquitoes flush out,” Russell said.

And even though we have seen a few storms in the area, the problem for mosquitoes is the ground is extremely dry.

Since we have moderate to severe drought conditions continuing across the state, any time we do see decent rainfall, the ground soaks it up quickly. The water isn’t able to puddle up on the surface and mosquito larvae can’t develop.

However, some mosquito eggs can live up to eight months without moisture, so even though the lack of rainfall is allowing for a lower mosquito population now, we can’t say for certain these conditions will continue for the rest of the summer.

For now, you can enjoy your time outdoors, but remember it’s still a good idea to wear bug spray and find other ways to protect yourself from these tiny, vicious biters.