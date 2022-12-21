LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We all know the holiday classic Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, but why is his nose red?

The reason why Rudolph’s nose is red can be explained thanks to science. Rudolph brought the best colored nose that he could for Santa to use, and it all has to do with the wavelength of light.

The red glow to the misfit rendeer’s nose allowed Santa Claus to see as far ahead as possible in those foggy and snowy conditions.

The wavelength of light is on a spectrum.

So when there’s blue or violet light, which has a shorter wavelength, that light is more likely to be scattered by the air or other particles in the sky.

Red light has a long wavelength, which allows it to travel about five times as far as blue light would through air, fog or heavy snow.

When it comes to our daily lives, think about the color of car tailights.

Red light, whether its on Rudolph’s nose or on the back of your car, is helpful for navigation.

Even though the impending weather is less than ideal, Santa has our red-nosed friend by his side to help him through all of that snow we are expecting on Christmas this year.