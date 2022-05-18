LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meteorologists often mention relative humidity or the dewpoint temperature, but how do these relate to how comfortable you feel outside and is one a better measure of that than the other?

This week’s Weather Wednesday breaks all of that, and more down for you.

Relative humidity is a measurement of the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere at a given temperature.

Typically, relative humidity is represented by a percentage.

The dew point temperature tells us the temperature that the air must be cooled to for it to be completely saturated, or for it to hold as much moisture as possible.

The dew point can tell you how comfortable you feel outside.

When values are below 60 degrees, you still feel comfortable outside, but once we get past that 65-degree dew point mark, that’s when it begins to feel muggy and humid outside.

With dew point values above 70 degrees, it can just be downright uncomfortable.

As spring goes on and the summer season approaches, taking a look at the dew point temperature rather than the relative humidity might be a good idea if you are making any outdoor plans.