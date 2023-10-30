LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s cold and breezy in Mid-Michigan today and weather systems are aligning to make for an interesting couple of days. Around noon on Monday graupel – or clumpy snowflakes – were seen falling in Lansing. If you have any photos or videos of this round of spooky winter weather please share them below! Once you submit them, 6 News will approve and publish them in this gallery, which can take several minutes, so please be patient.

Graupel is a unique type of frozen precipitation. Pronounced ‘graw-pull’, it’s the name given to the small pellets that form when supercooled water droplets (below 32°F) freeze onto the surface of snowflakes as they fall from the cloud to the ground.