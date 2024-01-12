LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A strong low-pressure system is marching towards the Great Lakes region today, and will significantly impact our area through the weekend. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for our area from 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snow is expected to arrive in our area late this morning, becoming heavy through the afternoon. A pocket of warmer air will try to infiltrate the center of the system this evening, leading to the chance for some snow to switch over to rain heading into the overnight hours.

The best chance for rain is in our southeastern counties, although some rain could mix in across our entire region for a brief period. As temperatures cool overnight the rain will switch back to snow, with snow showers continuing through the day Saturday and into Sunday.

Snow totals from this system will vary dramatically from west to east across Michigan. Our western and northern counties will likely receive 4-8″ of snow by Sunday morning, with our eastern and southern counties having lower totals ranging from 1-4″.

Another component of this system will be strong wind gusts. Winds could gust up to 40 mph on Friday and up to 50 mph on Saturday. This wind combined with the snow will create near whiteout conditions at times, leading to dangerous travel on the roadways. Blowing and drifting snow will continue through this weekend as winds will remain gusty into next week.

As we progress through the weekend significantly colder temperatures will move in. An arctic airmass will result in bitterly cold wind chills across the region that could fall to as low as -20° by Monday morning.