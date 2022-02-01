Decision-makers say opting to close schools not always as straightforward as it seems

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With inclement weather on the way, there is one question all the kids in mid-Michigan want to know is. Do we get a snow day?

It’s not always as simple as a yes or no.

From road conditions and snow totals to the amount of ice and timing of the storm, there are levels to the decision and it often starts in the middle of the night.

Tuesday, 6 News spoke with people who make those decisions, like Jackson Superintendent Jeff Beal, and East Lansing Superintendent Dori Leyko.

“In (Jackson public schools) I have a whole team of people (who help make the decision),” Beal said. “We typically start prepping the grounds, clearing the lots, driving the roads somewhere around 3 in the morning because we need to make that decision before our busses go out.”

At the end of the day, every district determines snow days based on its own factors, but there is collaboration across superintendents in many of the local school districts.

“We communicate through our superintendents WhatsApp group,” Leyko said. “We are today, we will be tonight, and if we haven’t made a decision by tonight, we will in the morning and that typically starts around 4:15 or 4:30 when we’re out driving roads.”

But that’s not to say Jackson and East Lansing will have the same conclusion tomorrow. And mainly it’s because the roads in their areas are quite different.

“Is it just the main thoroughfares, or are the neighborhoods plowed out,” Beal said. “Those are the pieces that impact our travel and our ability to pick up students or drop them off, we’ve got to make sure those rural areas are cleared as well.”

Leyko says that one of the toughest parts is knowing just when to call it.

“It’s a really fine line because we want to be in school, but at the same time we know it makes it more challenging for families to find out last minute,” she said. “But if we know the night before and feel confident about it being a safety issue we will call it the night before to give families more opportunities for childcare.”