Do you have plans this weekend? Here’s your StormTracker 6 holiday forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For many, Memorial Day weekend, is also the start of the summer season, and they’re hitting the road for the first family road trip, or first time out on the Lake. The StormTracker 6 weather team is here for you with a look at what you can expect during your travels.

Much of our Friday is going to be a wet one with gentle rain expected through the afternoon. Rain chances across mid-Michigan and the state dry up during the evening. Those who plan to have nightly bonfires should be able to get them in tonight and through the weekend. Conditions have been dry lately, so the Friday rain has helped. However, still follow local fire ordinances, and be prepared with water for bonfires and fireworks.

Saturday will be a great start to the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy so sunscreen will be needed for both Saturday and Sunday.

Dry weather will take over through Monday. Highs on Saturday will be around the lower 60s through the state.

By Sunday, mid-Michigan will barely have highs touch the lower 70s, but much of the state will hold in the 60s.

Lows overnight will be chilly for those camping as temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s through the weekend. More sunshine than cloud cover is forecasted for Sunday.

Monday will also carry a mix of clouds and sunshine to wrap up the long weekend.

