LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The major winter weather storm expected Friday is already resulting in school closings.

As of shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jackson Christian Schools are closed.

The DaVinci Institute in Jackson will dismiss classes at 11:30 a.m. for middle and high school students. Primary students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

Northwest Public Schools, also in Jackson County, announced it will have a half day Friday for all schools. Middle and high school classes will be dismissed at 11 a.m., while elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. All after-school activities have been cancelled for Friday.