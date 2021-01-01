Freezing rain, sleet, snow on the way to mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan has a significant winter weather event on the way.

A mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow will move in today. Freezing rain is the worst possible precipitation type and it looks like a portions of the area will be affected by just that.

It would appear that some areas could see a quarter inch of ice and that could be enough for a few scattered power outages.

The good news is that the precipitation moves out quickly tonight so things should pretty quickly improve tomorrow.

This image shows potential freezing rain. This amount would be enough to cause a few scattered power outages.

The are could also potentially see snow. The more snow we see, the less freezing rain so snow today is a good thing!

A winter weather advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning.

This image shows the mid-day forecast as wintry weather moves in.

Freezing rain and sleet with some snow looks likely through the evening.

In summary, travel will become hazardous later today. Enough freezing rain could fall to cause some scattered outages. The one possible escape from significant freezing rain would be sleet or snow so the more of that we see the less freezing rain. Travel should improve tomorrow.

You can check your local radar here: