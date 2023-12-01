LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With more winter weather moving through Mid-Michigan Friday we’re asking you to share your pictures and videos of what is happening where you live.

Once uploaded below, your photos and videos will need to be approved before you see them in this gallery — so please be patient and check back. Your photos and videos might also be used in our newscasts!

Thank you for taking the time to consider sharing your photographs and videos. Check out this site — wlns.com/share — to see other photos and videos from around the area that have been sent in by people just like you.