LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of mid-Michigan, as we are expecting several inches of snow by Saturday morning.

On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.

These showers will increase in coverage and intensity as we move into this evening. In addition, winds from the southwest at 15 mph could produce blowing snow, which will reduce visibility and create a potentially hazardous evening commute.

These dangerous road conditions are expected to continue into Friday morning as well. Remember while on the roads this evening to slow down and to keep extra space in between vehicles.

These snow showers will last through Saturday morning, and with this being a Lake-Effect snow event, snowfall totals will vary widely between locations.

The heaviest snowfall through Saturday will be to the west of Lansing and Jackson, with up to 10 inches possible in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

However, areas in mid-Michigan can generally expect to pick up around 3-6 inches of accumulation by Saturday, with localized higher snowfall totals possible for areas west of I-69.