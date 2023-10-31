LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The weather might be the spookiest thing about Halloween this year in Mid-Michigan! High temperatures today will only make it to the upper 30s this afternoon, with cloudy skies covering up the sunshine and keeping us cool.

Snow showers will move into the region as most people are heading out for trick-or-treating, starting around 4 p.m. and continuing past sunset.

Temperatures will cool down to near freezing during trick-or-treat hours and will continue to fall into the mid-20s overnight.