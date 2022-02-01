Mid-Michigan prepares for icy Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are standing by, school districts across the area have already canceled classes, and shelves at hardware stores are nearly bare while much of the state is under warnings and advisories.

One store owner told 6 News he too has a long to-do list as customers scramble to buy or repair their snow blowers ahead of the storm.

“We still have a few snow blowers left, sold quite a few of them today. It was great for the business it was great to have that influx of people, it was nice seeing everybody,” said Jon Brown owner of Midwest Power Equipment

Brown has owned Midwest Power Equipment in Okemos for more than 20 years. During that time, he said he has seen many winter storms and one thing seems to happen nearly every time: a rush to get parts and to buy new equipment. That rush had him quickly turn around his showroom from spring equipment back to winter tools.

Brown said he and his team are planning to work through the storm; servicing, preparing, and delivering snow blowers.

But getting the roads clean for that delivery is up to road crews like those over at MDOT.



Aaron Jenkins is part of MDOT’s University Region Office. It covers nine counties from Clinton down to Jackson.

He said crews have 500,000 tons of salt ready to help thaw icy roads. Crews will be working 12-hour shifts to keep streets clear.



“Although sometimes you get a little bit more snow, sometimes you get a little bit less, but it’s not something they haven’t seen before so they know what to expect,” said Jenkins.

Some residents that face the task of digging out tomorrow are reaching out to landscapers and contractors.

Local business owners got calls for help all day. Dustin Sangster has been a licensed contractor for nearly 3 years. He said he’s glad to see the extra business, but his busy schedule may leave some buried in the snow longer than others.

“I think when I say this from any contractor’s perspective; you wait to the last minute, we might be booked and we might not be able to get to you till Friday,” said Sangster.

Sangster and other contractors suggest customers call ahead to see if appointments are still available. As for schools, nearly 100 cancelations have been made including some big ones like Jackson and East Lansing.

