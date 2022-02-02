MSP ‘busy’ investigating crashes, slide-offs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police say its troopers have been busy investigating crashes and slide-offs Wednesday.

Driving conditions have been extremely poor since early in the morning, as heavy snow continues to fall.

As of 2:00 p.m., 8 inches of snow were measured at the 6 News studio in Lansing.

MSP say these conditions have caused a number of crashes.

“People are driving way too fast for conditions. Please slow down out there,” MSP First District said on Twitter.

Below are four of the crashes that MSP were at throughout Wednesday that they shared on their Twitter account.

Courtesy MSP First District Twitter

Courtesy MSP First District Twitter

Courtesy MSP First District Twitter

Courtesy MSP First District Twitter

Meanwhile, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warned people about a crash on Lansing Rd. earlier Wednesday where a semi-truck jackknifed.

The incident happened near Royston Rd. by Potterville.

But the good news is, as of 3:20 p.m., Lansing Rd. was back open.