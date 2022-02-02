Multiple mid-Michigan schools closed tomorrow due to snowstorm

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Several mid-Michigan school districts have already called a snow day for tomorrow, Feb. 3.
Below is a list of schools and districts that have closed. This list will continue to be updated as more schools announce closures:
- Jackson Public Schools
- Laingsburg Community Schools
- Bath Community Schools
- Corunna Public Schools
- DeWitt Public Schools
- East Jackson Community Schools
- Fowler Public Schools
- Grass Lake Schools
- Jackson College
- Lansing Public Schools
- Lansing Catholic Schools
- Lansing Community College will be remote
- Michigan Center Schools
- Napoleon Schools
- Northwest Community Schools, Early Impressions also closed
- Ovid-Elise Area Schools
- Owosso Public Schools, including childcare
- Perry Public Schools
- Resurrection School, no preschool or child care
- St. Johns Public Schools
- St. Joseph Catholic School
- Williamston Community Schools
- Okemos Public Schools