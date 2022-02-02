Multiple mid-Michigan schools closed tomorrow due to snowstorm

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Several mid-Michigan school districts have already called a snow day for tomorrow, Feb. 3.

Below is a list of schools and districts that have closed. This list will continue to be updated as more schools announce closures:

  • Jackson Public Schools
  • Laingsburg Community Schools
  • Bath Community Schools
  • Corunna Public Schools
  • DeWitt Public Schools
  • East Jackson Community Schools
  • Fowler Public Schools
  • Grass Lake Schools
  • Jackson College
  • Lansing Public Schools
  • Lansing Catholic Schools
  • Lansing Community College will be remote
  • Michigan Center Schools
  • Napoleon Schools
  • Northwest Community Schools, Early Impressions also closed
  • Ovid-Elise Area Schools
  • Owosso Public Schools, including childcare
  • Perry Public Schools
  • Resurrection School, no preschool or child care
  • St. Johns Public Schools
  • St. Joseph Catholic School
  • Williamston Community Schools
  • Okemos Public Schools

