GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With severe weather season right around the corner, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids will be hosting online Skywarn training starting Thursday.

Skywarn is a volunteer program that trains thousands of weather spotters across the nation. By providing timely and accurate reports on severe weather, these volunteers keep our local communities safe.

In the training, participants will learn about tornado development, thunderstorm hazards, severe weather safety, and how to accurately report to the National Weather Service.

Storm spotters can sign up online for one of several online training sessions this month.

The training is free, open to the public, and typically lasts an hour and a half.