LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many of us love to see snowfall when we’re in the comfort of our house, but we can all agree that it gives you a headache when you have to drive in it.

If you’re new to driving in the snow or just need a refresher, here are some driving tips to make it easier.

It’s recommended to stay off the roads right now, but if you have to, be prepared with emergency supplies just in case you end up in a ditch.

When approaching a bridge, make sure to slow down as bridges and overpasses freeze quicker than the roads. If you end up sliding do not press the break as it will only make it worse.

The Michigan State Police is warning the public of freezing conditions tonight that will make the roads a mess for drivers.

If you find yourself in a crash or in a ditch, do not leave your car until safety crews arrive on seen and say it’s safe to do so.