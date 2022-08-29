LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A storm rolling through Michigan has already knocked out power for more than 100,000 people across the state.

As of roughly 5 p.m., the Consumers Energy Outage Map shows 105,079 people without power.

Most of the outages have started on the west side, but have began popping up in mid-Michigan as well.

Several hundred customers are without power in the Mason, Grand Ledge, and Potterville areas.

The storm has been moving east at roughly 45 mph and has winds up to 65 mph.

Around 3:45 p.m. most counties in mid-Michigan were put under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The amount of people without power is likely to continue to go up as the storm moves across the state.