Over 200K people without power as heavy winds roll through Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Between Consumers Energy and DTE over 200,000 people have reportedly lost power in Michigan.

As of 11:43 a.m. Consumers Energy had 128,098 people without power.

Meanwhile, DTE is reporting that 79,428 people are effected by the outages.

With every refresh of the outage pages, those numbers are rising.

High wind warnings and wind advisories will remain in effect across all of mid-Michigan until Saturday evening.

While the strongest winds passed through the area in the morning, frequent gusts in excess of 45 mph are forecasted through the evening before rapidly diminishing overnight.

Occasional snow showers will also be possible into the afternoon, which could briefly reduce visibility.

6 News has heard numerous reports of trees and power lines down across the area.