Owosso lifts state of emergency

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Owosso has lifted its state of emergency that was put in place due to the snowstorm.

The emergency ended at 5:00 p.m. today.

Crews have successfully cleared most of the snow that has fallen in the last 36 hours, the Owosso government said.

All major and local streets have also been passed over twice.

Crews are now cleaning alleys, dead ends, cul-de-sacs, and other areas.

The government is also hauling snow away from downtown.

Owosso residents may park their vehicles on the streets again. Penalties for parking overnight in City parking lots will be reinstated tonight at midnight.