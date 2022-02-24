Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A round of snow set to impact Mid-Michigan Thursday night is expected to make roadways slick heading into the Friday morning commute.

As of Thursday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory was set to go in effect for Branch and Hillsdale counties at 2:00 p.m. and continue through 8:00 a.m. Friday.

While the rest of Mid-Michigan does not have an Advisory, similar amounts of snow are expected.

The leading edge of snow is expected to move into Mid-Michigan shortly after the evening commute, spreading from southwest to northeast.

Snow will be light-to-moderate in intensity during the evening and will become increasingly “fluffy” in nature.

Snow will have overspread the area shortly after midnight. It will be mostly light to moderate, briefly heavy in intensity. With an increasing breeze and the “fluffy” nature of snow, visibility will become a concern.

The majority of snowfall is expected to come to an end shortly before the Friday morning commute, ending from southwest to northeast. Slick roadways will still linger into late Friday morning with low temperatures in the teens.

By the time the snow winds down, many locations could see 2-5 inches of accumulation. This will be a shovel-able snow for some, with the drifting of snow possible.

School closings or delays will be possible Friday as slick travel conditions linger into the morning. Meteorologist Blake Harms will update school closing predictions by 5:00 p.m. You can view it here.