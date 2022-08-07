LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you have your raincoats ready mid-Michigan?

6 News Meteorologist Kendall Wilson says that while there are no severe weather alerts, there is some serious storming and lightning going on.

Wilson also said that mid-Michigan may see some localized flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued Special Weather Statements for the following counties:

Ingham County

Jackson County

Livingston County

Clinton County

Shiawassee County

All of the special weather statements, aside from Jackson County, are in effect until 3:45 p.m.

Jackson County’s alert is in effect in 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Michigan International Speedway encourages visitors to secure their belongings at campsites, as thunderstorms and lightning are forecasted for the area.

As of 3:09 p.m., the MIS is still on weather hold.

