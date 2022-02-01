Several mid-Michigan schools cancel class ahead of snowstorm

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple mid-Michigan schools have already canceled classes in anticipation of the large winter storm.
Jackson Public Schools, Michigan Center and Concord Community Schools have all canceled classes tomorrow.
Jackson College will be remote on Wednesday, February 2.
Laingsburg Schools in Shiawassee County have also canceled classes.
Jonesville Community Schools has also canceled classes, the Superintendent told 6 News.
This article will be updated as more schools announce closures. Be sure to check back to see if your district has canceled.