LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re kicking off a very active period of weather in Mid-Michigan with a wintry system Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will start snowy across the region however warmer air will move in late in the morning, transitioning the snow to rain. This will result in slushy conditions on roadways, even with snowfall totals of generally 2″ or less in our area.

Snow falls in downtown Lansing, Mich. overnight. Jan. 9, 2023 (WLNS)

Road crews were up early treating roads on MSU’s campus in East Lansing, Mich. overnight. Jan. 9, 2023 (WLNS)

Temperatures will cool down to near freezing tonight, which will switch the rain back to snow by Wednesday morning. The cold overnight temperatures will also lead to the chance for icy spots on the roadways, particularly during Wednesday morning’s commute.

A fast-moving system will bring us another chance for snow on Thursday, however, accumulations should once again be limited to under 3″ in most spots.

A much stronger wintry system is set to arrive in our area on Friday, and this time it appears we’ll see significant snowfall from it.

While the system is still several days out, early indications show that we’ll have slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the week, which will result in widespread snow from the system.

And while it is too early to talk specifics about snowfall totals, if the current forecasted track of the system holds, it would be the largest snowstorm we’ve seen this winter.

Stay tuned to 6 News for updates on this end-of-week system.