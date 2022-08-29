LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple counties across Michigan.

Barry, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, and Montcalm counties have been put under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

the line of storm is moving east at 45 mph.

Hail damage to cars is expected, and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is also possible.

The StormTracker6 team has been monitoring the potential for storms all day, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the two primary threats.

On the west side of the state, winds have been measured at 70 mph and quarter sized hail has been identfied.