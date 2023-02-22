LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A winter storm is moving into the area Wednesday and will produce several chances for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings for all counties between I-96 and I-94. We have Winter Storm Warnings in effect for Clinton County and Ionia County, and a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along the state line.

Wednesday and Thursday are considered WEATHER AWARE DAYS due to the potential for significant ice accumulation, gusty winds, and power outages.

We start the morning with light snow or a wintry mix of precipitation. The majority of the precipitation associated with this storm system will arrive this afternoon and continue throughout the day.

This afternoon we will see a mix of snow and sleet, mainly for areas near and north of I-96. While areas between I-96 and I-94 are expecting a mixture of sleet and freezing rain.

As the precipitation continues to fall travel conditions will quickly deteriorate across the area.

Going into Wednesday night, the mixture of sleet and freezing rain will continue and gradually lighten up as we move into Thursday morning.

As previously mentioned, we are looking at a potentially significant amount of ice accumulating in the areas highlighted by the Ice Storm Warning. Current forecast models show the highest accumulations between the I-96 and I-94 corridors.

The amount of ice that is expected will create dangerous travel conditions for both this evening and tomorrow morning’s commute.

The weight of the ice on power lines and trees could potentially lead to power outages; the likelihood of this occurring is increased as we add in winds gusting up to 40 mph this afternoon and evening.

Be sure to stick with 6 News on-air, online and through our StormTracker 6 App for the latest updates on this winter storm.