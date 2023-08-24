LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to address flooding in Southeast Michigan.

The SEOC was activated at 5 p.m. Thursday, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD).

Heavy rain today flooded many streets and highways. Efforts are underway to pump water from freeways that remain closed through the evening commute. Hundreds of homeowners have reported water in basements. According to The National Weather Service, more rain and downpours are possible across the region this evening.

Flooding in metro Detroit also blocked access to Detroit Metro Airport and prevented flights from landing. The airport’s McNamara Terminal was reopened Thursday afternoon.

The SEOC is the Emergency Operations Center for the State of Michigan located in Lansing and is overseen by the MSP/EMHSD. The SEOC coordinates the response and recovery efforts of state agencies and local governments.

“Activating the State Emergency Operations Center ensures we can support communities in Southeast Michigan as they respond to the impacts of flooding,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will get first responders and emergency crews on the ground the resources they need to keep people safe. Safety is our top priority, and we will get through this together.”