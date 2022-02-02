Stories of the winter storm: How some in mid-Michigan spent the day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Decked out in his green and white, Jim Dorin was hard at work shoveling his driveway during today’s winter storm that hit mid-Michigan.

“Yeah, it’s my second trip out. I’ve done my driveway, and my neighbor’s sidewalk and my sidewalk,” Dorin said.

Dorin said he does this not for himself, but for someone else.

Jim Dorin wrapped up his shoveling right when Lansing mailman, Jarius Minor, happened to be walking up the street.

“I always try to keep it clean for the mailman to walk up to my porch,” Dorin said.

Jarius Minor has been a mailman in Lansing for 8 years. Recently, he started delivering in Dorin’s neighborhood.

Minor said today he had to trek through a lot of snow to make deliveries.

“Maybe 1 out of every 5 houses I go through is probably shoveled,” Minor said.

He said he’s grateful Dorin cleared some of the way.

“I appreciate that,” Minor said.

Just a few feet away, playing in Dorin’s front yard were some neighborhood children.

Zooey and Elijah Bartlett said their day off from school wasn’t all fun and games.

“I cleaned my room,” Zooey said.

But of course, they made time for some fun in the snow.

Siblings, Elijah and Zooey Bartlett, enjoyed their day off from school playing in the snow.

On the other side of 127, in an East Lansing neighborhood, someone not as excited for the snow was Josh Maki.

“It’s horrible. I don’t know how anybody does it. I’ve been in Michigan my whole life. I’m 32 years old. I don’t know how I’ve lived this long in Michigan,” Maki said.

But just up the street dog walker, Nan Marshall, said today’s winter storm would not stop her from dashing through the snow with one of her favorite pups.

“I walk Dash every day. Few times 3 or 4 times a day. This is beautiful out here today, so I love it,” Marshall said.