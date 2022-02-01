STORM OF THE SEASON: Heavy snow coming to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At this point, you’ve probably heard the rumblings. Mid-Michigan is expecting a major winter storm to roll through the area this week.

The largest snowstorm of the season so far is taking aim at mid-Michigan, with hazardous travel expected for several days.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Eaton, Ingham, Calhoun, Jackson, Branch and Hillsdale counties from early Wednesday morning through late Thursday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Barry, Ionia, and Clinton counties, and a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for areas east of US-127 (Shiawassee, Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee). Below is a look at active alerts as of this morning.

For most of mid-Michigan, especially areas north of I-94, the most snow will fall on Wednesday. Areas south of I-94 may see additional snow accumulations on Thursday, but the majority will likely also occur on Wednesday.

Precipitation will begin falling in the form of rain by Tuesday in the late afternoon or early evening. As temperatures fall, the rain will transition to snow for most areas sometime around midnight.

There is concern that a rain-to-snow transition could result in icy roads. A layer of frozen moisture under accumulating snow could make roadways especially slick.

Snow will gradually increase in coverage and area leading up to the morning commute, and most places will likely see snow falling by the end of the commute.

A light to moderate, briefly heavy, snowfall will last much of the day Wednesday. Roadways will be snow-covered and slippery, and untreated roads may become difficult to nearly impossible to travel on.

The bulk of the snow from this system should wind down Wednesday evening, and most areas should be snow-free by midnight. Icy, snow-covered and dangerous road conditions will undoubtedly linger into Thursday.

Snowfall amounts from Wednesday will likely be significant for a good portion of Mid-Michigan. A general 6-10+ inches is likely for areas near and south of I-96. There is still some discrepancy in the weather models, and a slight change in the storm’s track is still possible. There will be a sharp cutoff to the snowfall gradient on the northern edge, which will have to be watched closely for areas to the northwest of Lansing.

A second system will pass through the Great Lakes region on Thursday, although this one appears to be taking a more southerly track. This means that most areas north of I-94 likely won’t see much more than an inch of new accumulation. A few inches are possible south of I-94, compounding issues from Wednesday, along with blowing and drifting snow.

The last of the snow should wind down by Thursday evening. A cold, but mostly sunny day is expected on Friday, which should assist in snow removal efforts.