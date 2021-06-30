Surviving the Storm: How to stay safe in dangerous weather

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan has been battered with storms over the last few weeks, so 6 News is Here for You with a special report on how to keep yourself and your family safe during dangerous weather.

This 6 News special report will cover topics ranging from how tornadoes are formed, to what emergency equipment you’ll need to stay prepared for storms.

The 6 News Weather Team also revisited some more memorable storms and weather events from years past, and weather/safety experts will give their thoughts on how to stay safe during storms.

6 News first aired this special broadcast on Monday, but if you missed it you can watch the full special in the video player above.

