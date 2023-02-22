LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As mid-Michigan prepares for a harsh ice storm on Wednesday, many Lansing area businesses, offices and services are closing up shop.

If you have plans today to go out to eat or shop, it will be a good idea to check if your destination will be open today.

Capital Area District Libraries announced on Wednesday morning that its branches will be closed for the day.

Potter Park Zoo sent out a notice that it would be closed to ensure the safety of its guests, staff, and the animals.

Other closures include the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing and St. Vincent de Paul’s Lansing location.

Several local government offices, including Lansing and Meridian Township and Eaton County, released statements that they would be closing early on Wednesday.

In Jackson, the city announced that all of the programs with its parks and recreation department will be closed on Wednesday.

Schools across Michigan are also closed, you can keep track of which ones are closed here.

You can keep up with updates on extreme weather with the StormTracker 6 Forecast.