Tornado in Hartland? The StormTracker 6 team breaks down this mysterious cloud

HARTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — While driving through Hartland earlier this afternoon, one Howell woman caught the video at the top of this page of what looks like a tornado.

All of us in the newsroom were a bit perplexed, so we asked the StormTracker 6 team to break down what that funnel shape was in the sky.

According to 6 News Meteorologists Jim Geyer and David Young, this was a rain shaft and not a tornado.

A rain shaft is just a centralized column of precipitation, and can happen anytime there is rain in an area.

This particular video possibly shows virga, which is precipitation that appears to be hanging from a cloud but doesn’t reach the ground.

While it may look like a tornado, the StormTracker 6 team says it’s pretty much harmless, and just a lot of rain concentrated in a small area.

Have a video of a strange Michigan weather happening you want for our StormTracker 6 team to explain?

Send us an email at newstips@wlns.com.