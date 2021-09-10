Tornado with 100 mph winds touched down Tuesday in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 level tornado touched down in Hillsdale County on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The tornado developed west of the intersection of S. Bunn Rd and Cole and Bakers Rd and had estimated peak winds of 100 miles per hour.

The tornado lasted for just about six minutes, from 7:45 p.m. until 7:51 p.m.

The path length of the tornado was 5.40 miles and had a maximum length of 450 yards.

1,000 pound barrels of hay were picked up in a field and thrown into a ditch at one point during the storm.

The tornado damaged several buildings, including a silo on the east side of S. Hillsdale Rd.

Hillsdale Golf and Country club also saw widespread damage, specifically to trees, including several that were uprooted.