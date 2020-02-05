U.S. Census: February 5th is National Weatherperson’s Day

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNS) – February 5th is National Weatherperson’s Day a a day to recognize the men and women who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water, and climate forecasts and warning services of any nation, according to the National Weather Service.



This day also commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in the 1740’s who was one of America’s first weather observers.



The Boston physician began taking daily local weather observations in 1774. He took the first weather balloon observation over London in 1784. He carried a thermometer, a barometer, and a hygrometer to the height of 9,000 feet.



Many of us take weather information for granted, but dedicated meteorologists and weathercasters are helping you plan your day and issuing warnings to help keep you safe.



The number of jobs for atmospheric scientists, including meteorologists, will grow 8% to 10,800 from 2018 to 2028, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.