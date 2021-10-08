VIDEO: Check out this flooding at Ferguson Park in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Ferguson Park in Okemos has been under water for the last few days as there has been large amounts of fog and mist in the area this week.

The area typically floods when we get a lot of rain and yesterday the entire playground was under water.

Despite the sometimes heavy rain throughout the day, the flooding has actually receded a little bit.

The Capitol Region International Airport has been hit with 0.86 inches of rain just today, but the precipitation has been very spotty and random across the area.

Check out the video of the flooding at the park in the video above.