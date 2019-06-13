Weather Wednesday: Receiving severe weather warnings

A crack of lightning, thunder rumbling in the distance, and dark clouds heading your way are all signs that a storm is on the way. Not every storm is severe, but strong storms can spark warnings as they push across Mid-Michigan. How do you receive severe weather warnings? If you are not sure how to answer that question, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips is here for you with five ways you can be alerted of severe weather. Check out the video above to see which way you want to be notified.