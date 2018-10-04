Weather Wednesday: The science behind the changing leaves
EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Quickly, the leaves will be turning from the summer shade of green to the fall colors of red, yellow and orange.
Depending on what the summer climate was like, it can have an influence on the fall foliage we experience every year.
Meteorologist Diane Phillips sat down with Michigan State University's Horticulture and Forestry professor, Bert Cregg to see how the hot and dry summer will influence the foliage we see in the coming weeks.
Check out the video above as they discuss fall foliage, and answer the burning question of when we can expect peak color here in Mid-Michigan.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem
- Detroit officer collapses at scene of robbery investigation
- Weather Wednesday: The science behind the changing leaves
- This Morning: Breaking the domestic abuse cycle
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Poll: Young Americans say online bullying a serious problem
Roughly three-quarters of 15- to 26-year-olds say that online bullying and abuse is a serious...Read More »
-
Detroit officer collapses at scene of robbery investigation
Authorities say a Detroit police officer collapsed at the scene of shooting and stabbing...Read More »
-
Weather Wednesday: The science behind the changing leaves
Depending on what the summer climate was like, it can have an influence on the fall foliage we...Read More »