Weather Wednesday: The science behind the changing leaves

Quickly, the leaves will be turning from the summer shade of green to the fall colors of red, yellow and orange.

Depending on what the summer climate was like, it can have an influence on the fall foliage we experience every year.

Meteorologist Diane Phillips sat down with Michigan State University’s Horticulture and Forestry professor, Bert Cregg to see how the hot and dry summer will influence the foliage we see in the coming weeks.

Check out the video above as they discuss fall foliage, and answer the burning question of when we can expect peak color here in Mid-Michigan.