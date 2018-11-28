Weather Wednesday: What are advisories, watches and warnings?

With the snow season underway, there are going to be some strong storms that lead to advisories, watches and warnings to come across the area.

Throughout this past weekend we saw all three issued in Mid-Michigan.

During the rush of forecasting and preparation ahead of the system, we do not always have time to explain what determines what makes up advisories, watches and warnings.

For this week’s edition of Weather Wednesday, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips explains what those mean and how they influence your preparedness ahead of the storm.