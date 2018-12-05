Weather Wednesday: What to put in your car’s emergency kit

Already many have experienced hazardous travel marking the start of the winter season. The Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, snow covered roads closed schools, and many people returned to work but had a slippery commute. Some who where traveling too fast for conditions even found themselves sliding off the highway. Around mid-Michigan, if you encounter an emergency situation, there is usually help in a timely manner. Even with that said, it is important to be prepared in case the slide off turns into a day long event or longer.

For this week’s edition of Weather Wednesday, Meteorologist Diane Phillips teamed up with Rob Dale from Ingham County Homeland Security and Emergency Management to prepare the StormTracker6 vehicle for the winter season.

The list is long for items that one should carry in an emergency kit, but any of them could be the one that saves a life. Basic supplies like food, water, warm clothes and blankets should be included. Already in your vehicle you probably have a ice scraper and small shovel to dig out of a snow pile. Cold weather can zap a cellphone battery so have a phone charger, cord and proper connector as a dead cellphone is no help when stranded . Also, be sure to keep the gas needle off of “E” and have at least a half tank of gas at all times throughout the winter.